Sports editor Jack Stallard takes a by-the-numbers look at Pine Tree’s 27-14 win over Whitehouse on Friday at Pine Tree’s Pirate Stadium:
6: Wins in a season for the first time since 2002 for the Pirates, who have gone 5-6 and 5-5 the past two seasons. Pine Tree also had six-win seasons in 1998 and 1990. The last seven-win season came in 1983 when the Pirates finished 7-3 under head coach Maurice Cook
18.2: Number of points Pine Tree’s defense held Whitehouse below the Wildcats’ season average heading into Friday’s game. Whitehouse had been averaging 32.2 points per contest and had scored at least 30 points in six of seven games — with a season-low of 22 before Friday.
3: Times in five district games the Pirate defense has held an opposing team to two touchdowns or less in a game.
6.6: Average per rush for the Pirates Friday. Pine Tree finished with 238 rushing yards on 36 attempt.
54.3: Average yard per completion for Pirate quarterback D.J. Freeman, who completed 3 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns.