Whitehouse vs Pine Tree
Whitehouse vs Pine Tree, on Friday November 20, 2020, at Pirate Stadium. (Michael Cavazos/ News-Journal Photo)

 Michael Cavazos

Sports editor Jack Stallard takes a by-the-numbers look at Pine Tree’s 27-14 win over Whitehouse on Friday at Pine Tree’s Pirate Stadium:

6: Wins in a season for the first time since 2002 for the Pirates, who have gone 5-6 and 5-5 the past two seasons. Pine Tree also had six-win seasons in 1998 and 1990. The last seven-win season came in 1983 when the Pirates finished 7-3 under head coach Maurice Cook

18.2: Number of points Pine Tree’s defense held Whitehouse below the Wildcats’ season average heading into Friday’s game. Whitehouse had been averaging 32.2 points per contest and had scored at least 30 points in six of seven games — with a season-low of 22 before Friday.

3: Times in five district games the Pirate defense has held an opposing team to two touchdowns or less in a game.

6.6: Average per rush for the Pirates Friday. Pine Tree finished with 238 rushing yards on 36 attempt.

54.3: Average yard per completion for Pirate quarterback D.J. Freeman, who completed 3 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns.

 

Sports editor

I've covered sports in East Texas since 1987, starting as a 21-year-old sports editor at the Kilgore News Herald before spending seven years at the Lufkin Daily News and the past 23 years at the Longview News-Journal.