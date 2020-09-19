Sports writer Hayden Henry takes a by-the-numbers look at Spring Hill’s 25-19 win over Anna on Friday night at Panther Stadium:
4: Drives of 10-plus plays for Spring Hill, including scoring drives of 67, 75 and 86 yards.
3: Number of third down conversions and turnovers by the Panthers at the 11:49 mark of the second quarter. Spring Hill started 7-of-8 on third down conversions and finished 10-of-15.
5: Plays of 10-plus yards allowed by the Panther defense. Anna had a 13-yard and 11-yard run in the first half. The lone play of 20-plus yards was on a diving catch for 41-yards in the fourth quarter.
19: Difference in offensive snap in the first half. Spring Hill ran 38 plays to Anna’s 19.
80: Difference in total yards in the first quarter. Spring Hill had total yards in the first 12 minutes.
6: Consecutive possessions without points between the two teams in the second half.
14: Plays on Spring Hill’s game-winning drive in the fourth quarter. The Panthers marched 87 yards in 2:37 off the clock.