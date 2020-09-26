SPRING HILL
Sports Editor Jack Stallard takes a by-the-numbers look at Spring Hill’s 27-24 overtime victory against Bullard:
2: Field goals by Spring Hill’s Jose De La Cruz, including a 37-yarder in overtime that proved to be the difference in the game.
3: Straight wins for the Panthers after opening the season with back-to-back losses to Sabine and Gladewater to begin the year.
11: Deficit faced by Spring Hill at halftime before taking the lead in the third quarter.
4: Rushing touchdowns in the last two weeks by Spring Hill’s Devaunte Powers.
10: Wins and 10 losses combined by the Panthers’ district opponents after Week 5 of the season. Gilmer is 4-1, Liberty-Eylau and Pleasant Grove 3-1, Pittsburg 0-4 and North Lamar 0-3.