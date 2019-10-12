Sports editor Jack Stallard takes a by the numbers look at Spring Hill's 42-34 loss to Gilmer on Friday:
4: Touchdowns for Gilmer's Darrell Bush the past two seasons against Spring Hill. Bush scored three touchdowns on Friday. A year ago, he scored late in the third quarter in what proved to be the game-winning TD in a 20-18 win over the Panthers.
12: Gilmer's point differential in the last three wins over the Panthers. The Buckeyes had two-point victories in 2017 (44-42) and 2018 (20-18) before Friday's eight-point win.
8: Touchdown passes by Spring Hill quarterback Gage White in his last two games. He tossed a couple on Friday after throwing six the week before against Silsbee. Five of the TD passes have gone to Jay Rockwell
9-11: Combined record of the Panthers' final three regular season opponents. Liberty-Eylau is 0-6, Pleasant Grove 6-1 and Pittsburg 3-4.