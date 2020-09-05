Sports writer George Whitley takes a by-the-numbers look at Gladewater’s 66-21 win over Spring Hill on Friday at Jack V. Murphy-Bear Stadium:

42: Total points posted by Gladewater in the first and third quarters

7.9: Gladewater’s average per rush

510: Total yards in offense by Gladewater

37.4: DJ Allen’s average on five receptions for Gladewater

2: Touchdown passes by Spring Hill’s Brennan Ferguson

72: Yards rushing by Spring Hill’s Michael Marrs

16.8: Grayson Crews’ average on four receptions for Spring Hill

20: Total first downs for Gladewater

15: Total first downs for Spring Hill

115: Combined yards in penalties between Spring Hill and Gladewater

 