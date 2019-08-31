SPRING HILL
Sports editor Jack Stallard takes a by-the-numbers look at Gladewater’s 39-26 win over Spring Hill on Friday night in Gladewater:
■ 21: Points in the first quarter by Gladewater, which built a 29-6 lead and held on for the win.
■ 28.7: Average yards on Tyrese Jones’ four catches. He finished the night with 115 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
■ 31: Meetings between the two teams, with Gladewater now owning a 22-9 edge.
■ 30: Touchdown passes for the Panthers’ Gage White in his Spring Hill career after tossing to scoring strikes against Gladewater.