SPRING HILL
Sports editor Jack Stallard takes a by-the-numbers look at Spring Hill’s 56-7 win over Liberty-Eylau on Friday:
■ 28: Points scored in the first quarter by the Panthers.
■ 56: Total points scored, which is the most scored by the Panthers since a 77-26 win over Rains back in 2017. Spring Hill also scored 56 points that season in a 57-56 overtime loss to Pittsburg.
■ 9: Completions in his first nine passing attempts by quarterback Gage White, who finished the night 15 of 21 for 271 yards and five touchdowns.
■ 5: Turnovers forced by the Panther defense — two fumble recoveries and three interceptions. Spring Hill also recorded seven sacks and had 14 tackles for loss.
■ 3: Seasons since the Panthers last won a district game before Friday’s win over Liberty-Eylau. Spring Hill’s last district win before Friday was a 30-27 win against Tatum in 2015.