SPRING HILL
Sports editor Jack Stallard takes a by the numbers look at Spring Hill’s 19-9 loss to Malakoff on Friday in Longview:
4: Field goals in the contest, one of 21 yards by Spring Hill’s Ashton Thomas and three by Malakoff’s Hector Romero (25, 42 and 35)
11: Points scored by Malakoff on special teams. The Tigers also blocked a Spring Hill extra point and returned it for a two-point conversion
25: Total points allowed by Spring Hill in the last three games.
191: Miles to Silsbee, the site of Spring Hill’s next game
140: Miles combined on the Panthers’ other four road trips this season to Gladewater, White Oak, Gilmer and Texarkana. Ninety-four of those miles will be on the trip to face Pleasant Grove in Texarkana