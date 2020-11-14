SPRING HILL
Sports editor Jack Stallard takes a by-the-numbers look at Spring Hill’s 44-26 loss to Mexia in a Class 4A Division II bi-district playoff game in Mexia on Friday:
2: Years in a row the Panthers have earned a playoff berth, just the fourth time in program history Spring Hill has accomplished that. Spring Hill was a playoff team in 1982 and 1982 and 2006 and 2007 while also making five straight trips to the postseason from 2000 through 2004
2: Times the Panthers led Mexia on Friday. Spring Hill led 7-3 in the first quarter after a 10-yard touchdown run by Devaunte Powers and 14-10 in the second after a 12-yard touchdown pass from Jax Stovall to Curtis Crowe
3: TD passes by Stovall on the night. He connected with Crowe again for 63 yards, and also threw a 3-yard TD pass to Tyrese Jones — both in the fourth quarter