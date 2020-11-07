SPRING HILL
Sports editor Jack Stallard takes a by-the-numbers look at Spring Hill’s 54-8 win over North Lamar on Friday:
2: Years in a row for the Panthers to make the playoffs after missing out on the postseason party from 2007 through 2018.
54: Points scored against North Lamar, a season high for the Panthers. The previous high came on Sept. 11 in a 48-28 win over Community.
8: Points allowed, a season low. The previous low came in the season opener, a 17-14 loss to Sabine.
10: Number of passes attempted and completed by sophomore quarterback Jax Stovall, who threw for 151 yards and a touchdown.
56: Rushing yards allowed by the Spring Hill defense, which gave up 194 total yards and forced three turnovers.
8: Yards per carry for the Panthers, who piled up 290 yards behind teh offensive front of Mike Williams, Tony Natera, Brandon Krenek, Dillon Murdick, Aaron Collier and Colby Bowles.