SPRING HILL
Sports editor Jack Stallard takes a by-the-numbers look at Spring Hill’s 30-26 win over Pittsburg on Friday in Pittsburg:
2: Wins in a row for Spring Hill over Pittsburg. The Panthers defeated the Pirates 28-14 in 2019, snapping a three-game losing streak to Pittsburg that included a 41-20 loss in 2018, a 57-56 OT loss in 2014 and a 54-17 loss in 2016.
42: Yards for defensive lineman Aaron Collier on a blocked punt return for a touchdown. Collier also blocked the punt.
0: Points scored by the Panthers’ next opponent, North Lamar, in its last five games. North Lamar was blanked 54-0 by Gilmer on Friday and has been outscored 214-0 in losses to Wills Point, Liberty-Eylau, Pleasant Grove, Pittsburg and Gilmer since scoring 20 and 19 points in its first two games of the season.
0: Times Spring Hill trailed on Friday against Pittsburg. The Panthers took a 7-0 lead just over a minute into the game on a 41-yard TD run by Devaunte Powers, extended th lead to 14 on Collier’s scoop and score after the blocked punt and led by at least four points the rest of the game.