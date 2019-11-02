SPRING HILL
Sports editor Jack Stallard takes a by-the-numbers look at Spring Hill’s 63-21 loss to Pleasant Grove on Friday:
■ 42: Straight points scored by Pleasant Grove after Spring Hill opened the game with a Gage White 14-yard touchdown pass to Jay Rockwell just 48 seconds into the contest
■ 23/11: Touchdown passes for White this season (23), with 11 of them going to Rockwell
■ 7: Rushing touchdowns by Pleasant Grove before the Hawks closed the scoring with a 63-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter
■ 6: Wins in a row for Pleasant Grove against Spring Hill. The Panthers’ last win over the Hawks came back in 2013, a 24-6 decision