Rusk vs Spring Hill
Rusk vs Spring Hill, on Friday August 20, 2019, at Panther Stadium. (Michael Cavazos/ News-Journal Photo)

 Michael Cavazos

SPRING HILL

Sports editor Jack Stallard takes a by-the-numbers look at Spring Hill’s 34-6 win over Rusk on Friday:

6: Total points allowed in the past two games for the Panthers. Spring Hill blanked White Oak (27-0) last week

1: Yard difference in Spring Hill’s offensive attack against Rusk. The Panthers rushed for 179 yards on 38 carries and quarterback Gage White passed for 180 yards

7: Different receivers who caught passes from White, including three apiece from Jay Rockwell and T.J. Jones

2: Wins for the Panthers so far under first-year head coach Jonny Louvier, matching last year’s win total

160: Total yards allowed by the Panthers against Rusk

 