SPRING HILL
Sports editor Jack Stallard takes a by-the-numbers look at Spring Hill’s 34-6 win over Rusk on Friday:
■ 6: Total points allowed in the past two games for the Panthers. Spring Hill blanked White Oak (27-0) last week
■ 1: Yard difference in Spring Hill’s offensive attack against Rusk. The Panthers rushed for 179 yards on 38 carries and quarterback Gage White passed for 180 yards
■ 7: Different receivers who caught passes from White, including three apiece from Jay Rockwell and T.J. Jones
■ 2: Wins for the Panthers so far under first-year head coach Jonny Louvier, matching last year’s win total
■ 160: Total yards allowed by the Panthers against Rusk