Sports writer Hayden Henry takes a by-the-numbers look at Sabine’s 17-14 win over Spring Hill on Friday night at Panther Stadium:
8: Fourth down conversion attempts between the two teams. Spring Hill finished 1-of-3 and Sabine went 3-of-5
38: Percent on third-down conversions. Spring Hill finished 4-of-11 and Sabine went 5-of-14.
6: Minutes. Sabine had two drive of six-plus minutes, one resulting in a turnover-on-downs and the second ending with a field goal.
10.8: Yards per play on Spring Hill’s fourth-quarter drive to pull within three points
39: Total yards for both teams in the first quarter
7: Yards per carry for Sabine QB Jace Burns
3: Quarters without a penalty for Spring Hill, who got its first flag with 8:31 left in the game
114: Total rushing yards for Spring Hill’s Devaunte Powers and Jordan Jones in the second half
1: Yard allowed by Spring Hill’s defense after Sabine had 2nd and goal from the 2 in the fourth quarter
2: Sacks from Sabine’s Asher Foster in the final 55 seconds of the game