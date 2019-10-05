SPRING HILL
Sports editor Jack Stallard takes a by-the-numbers look at Spring Hill’s 41-27 win over Silsbee on Friday:
7
Touchdown passes for senior quarterback Gage White heading into Friday’s game. He tossed six TD passes against Silsbee.
99
Yards on one of White’s TD passes to Jay Rockwell, who had three TD grabs on the night. Spring Hill’s longest pass play before last night was 62 yards.
52
Total points allowed by the Panthers in their last four games combined. Spring Hill gave up 75 points in its first two games of the season.
15-15
Combined record of the four teams making up District 6-4A DII. Pleasant Grove is 5-1, Gilmer 4-2, Spring Hill and Pittsburg 3-3 and Liberty-Eylau 0-6.