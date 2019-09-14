SPRING HILL
Staff writer George Whitley takes a by-the-numbers look at Spring Hill’s 27-0 win over White Oak on Friday night at Roughneck Stadium in White Oak:
■ 39: Jay Rockwell’s average per reception for Spring Hill
■ 33.4: Gage White’s average per completion for Spring Hill
■ 3: Number of years in a row Spring Hill has defeated White Oak
■ 51: Yards on Blake Barlow’s first punt for White Oak
■ 3.3: Michael Marrs’ average per carry for Spring Hill
■ 2.4: Bo Reddic’s average per carry for White Oak
■ 115: Blake Barlow’s total yards of offense for White Oak
■ 8.5: Michael Stevens’ average per reception for White Oak
■ 1: Number of wins for Spring Hill’s Jonny Louvier against White Oak
■ 42: Consecutive years Spring Hill and White Oak have played