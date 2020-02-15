Defensive back Malik Cannon headed up a large contingent of Longview Lobos honored on Saturday with the release of the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 6A All-State Football Team.
Cannon was a second team selection for the Lobos, who also had one third-team pick and four players named to the honorable mention list.
Senior center Parker Cox was the Lobos' third-team selection, and Haynes King (quarterback and punter), Kaden Meredith (running back), Sawyer Goram-Welch (defensive line) and Tyshawn Taylor (linebacker) picked up honorable mention status.
The elite team is selected by TSWA members based on nominations from coaches and media members from around the state.
Cannon recorded 99 tackles, seven sacks, 18 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and six passes broken up for the Lobos in 2019. Cox graded out at 90 percent and had 63 pancake blocks for a Lobo team that averaged 286 rushing yards per game.
King completed 123 of 213 passes for 1,926 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions and rushed for 506 yards and 10 more scores. He also averaged 43.2 yards on 17 punts.
Meredith carried 183 times for 1,646 yards and 20 touchdowns. Goram-Welch finished with 64 tackles, seven sacks and 17 tackles for loss, and Taylor recorded 119 tackles, seven sacks, 19 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and two passes defended.
Tyler Lee also had three players honored on the 6A team, including third-team fullback and honorable mention punter Mark Patton. He was joined on the squad by third-team defensive lineman Jamal Ligon and third-team defensive back Elliot Davison.
Rockwall receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was named the classification's Offensive Player of the Year, and Cy Creek linebacker Josh White was the Defensive Player of the Year. Smith-Njigba, who signed with Ohio State, caught 108 passes for 2,161 yards and 35 touchdowns. White, an LSU signee, had 24.5 tackles for loss and two blocked kicks.
Austin Westlake's Todd Dodge and Galena Park North Shore's Jon Jay shared Coach of the Year accolades.