NEW LONDON — Landon McKinney ran for 159 yards and four touchdowns, and Sabine beat West Rusk 50-29 Friday at Bruce Bradshaw Stadium.
McKinney had touchdown runs of 40, eight, four and one yard on the night and threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Greshman to spark the Cardinals.
Cayden Fortson returned the game’s opening kickoff for a touchdown, and B.J. Stidham added the Cardinals other score with a fourth-quarter run.
He and Brannigan Willige combined for 146 yards rushing for Sabine (7-0, 3-0).
Jaylon Shelton threw for 173 yards in the loss for West Rusk (6-2, 2-2). He had touchdown runs of 13, three and one yards and tossed a 37-yard scoring pass to Gavin Smith, who caught five passes for 92 yards. Talon Winings added eight grabs in the loss.
Fortson got the scoring started when he darted 75 yards through the Raiders’ defense for a score on the game’s opening kickoff, Shelton and McKinney traded a quartet of touchdowns over the first two quarters and Sabine led 20-13 at the break.
McKinney dashed 40 yards for another touchdown after the Cardinals stopped a fake punt by the Raiders and followed that with a 4-yard touchdown run two plays after a Sabine fumble recovery on West Rusk’s next drive to push the lead to 36-13 after McKinney threw both 2-point conversions.
West Rusk visits Tatum Friday. Sabine welcomes Mineola.