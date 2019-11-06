Carlisle junior quarterback Carlos DeLeon joined two other quarterbacks and a trio of two-way players in earning Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week honors for Week 10 of the high school season.
DeLeon, the Class 2A player, was joined on this week’s list by Keller Central defensive back/receiver D.J. Graham in 6A, Calhoun quarterback Conner Kestler in 5A, Lampasas quarterback Ace Whitehead in 4A, Whitney linebacker/running back Dawson Hightower in 3A and Lutheran North receiver and defensive back William Harris for private schools.
DeLeon helped key a 35-28 win over Big Sandy in Week 10 by carrying 24 times for 227 yards and three touchdowns and completing 8 of 12 passes for 134 yards.
He scored on a 2-yard run late in the first quarter to give the Indians a 14-6 lead, and then scored on runs of 46 and 3 yards in the second quarter as the Tribe built a 28-14 halftime lead.
Graham opened the scoring in a 21-0 win over Timber Creek with a 63-yard fumble return for a touchdown.
He later intercepted a pass and returned it 103 yards for a touchdown, and finished the night with seven tackles, two interceptions, a 20-yard punt return and two catches on offense.
Kestler carried 25 times for 271 yards and five touchdowns and passed for one touchdown in a win over San Antonio Southside.
Whitehead accounted for 405 passing/rushing yards and five touchdowns and booted eight extra points in a win over Canyon Lake.
Hightower recored 16 tackles and a forced fumble in a win over Grandview.
Harris only touched the ball five times in a win over First Baptist Christian, but he found the end zone on all five touches — scoring on a 75-yard run, receptions of 31 and 2 yards, an 85-yard interception return and a 65-yard punt return. He also recorded 10 tackles on defense.