Carlos DeLeon’s switch to quarterback has been a resounding success for the Carlisle Indians, and Rayvon Ingram continues to be a tackling machine for the Carthage Bulldogs.
DeLeon and Ingram helped lead their respective teams to wins on Friday, and for their efforts DeLeon is the Texas Bank and Trust Offensive Player of the Week and Ingram earned Peltier Kia Longview Defensive Player of the Week accolades.
DeLeon, an all-purpose player for the Indians a year ago when he rushed for 194 yards and four touchdowns and caught 12 passes for 104 yards and a TD, has put up solid numbers under center for the Indians in 2019.
On Friday, he helped key a 35-28 win over Big Sandy by carrying 24 times for 227 yards and three touchdowns and completing 8 of 12 passes for 134 yards. He scored on a 2-yard run late in the first quarter to give the Indians a 14-6 lead, and then scored on runs of 46 and 3 yards in the second quarter as the Tribe built a 28-14 halftime lead.
For the season, DeLeon has rushed for 915 yards and 10 touchdowns to go along with 923 passing yards and eight scores.
Carlisle (6-3, 3-1) will visit Hawkins (3-6, 3-1) on Friday in a 10-2A Division I battle.
Ingram topped 100 tackles a year ago for Carthage, and the senior standout is approaching those numbers again.
On Friday in a 34-14 win over Henderson, Ingram recorded 15 tackles, a forced fumble and a sack. He has been the ringleader on a defense that has pitched two shutouts and is allowing just 8.5 points per game this season.
Ingram has 86 tackles, nine tackles for loss, seven quarterback pressures, a forced fumble, two interceptions, two sacks, four QB hits and a defensive touchdown for the 9-0 (4-0 in district) Bulldogs.
Carthage visits Kilgore (5-4, 2-2) on Friday in District 10-4A Division I action.