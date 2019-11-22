EMORY — Eligia Carter overcame a pair of early fumbles to rush for five touchdowns, and Gladewater took control in the middle two quarters to pull away for a 72-43 Class 3A Division I area playoff win over Van Alstyne.
The Bears (9-3) move on to face either Winnsboro or Dallas Madison next week in the regional quarterfinals. Van Alstyne ends its season with a 7-5 record.
Gladewater took a 2-0 lead midway through the first quarter when a snap on a punt attempt sailed over Roberto Torres’ head and out of the back of the end zone for a safety.
The Bears pushed the lead to 9-0 three minutes later when Carter capped a 6-play, 45-yard drive with a 6-yard run.
Van Alstyne answered with a quick, 3-play, 59-yard drive that ended with Tymothe Rosenthal tossing a 48-yard scoring strike to Cam Montgomery to make it 9-7.
A 26-yard touchdown by Malachi Gordon with 5:00 left in the half boosted the Bear lead to 16-7. The TD was set up by a Robert Hodges fumble recovery.
Four minutes later, after Nickalus Lincoln recovered a fumble on a kickoff, Carter raced in from six yards out for his second TD of the half to give the Bears a 23-7 lead.
Zach Villareal later picked off Rosenthal and returned it 20 yards to set up the final Gladewater score of the half, a 3-yard run by D.J. Allen that gave the Bears a 30-7 halftime cushion.
On the second play of the second half, Carter raced 55-yards for a touchdown to stretch the lead to 37-7, and just 21 seconds later Eli Cates returned a fumble 26 yards for a score to end the competitive part of the game.
A 31-yard touchdown pass from Tristan Holmes to Hodges with 9:02 let in the third made it 51-7.
Van Alstyne got a pair of touchdowns in a four minute span on a 4-yard run by Zachary Moncier and a 23-yard pass from Rosenthal to Montgomery, but the Bears answered with a 42-yard TD run by Holmes to make it a 58-21 contest.
The teams again traded touchdowns, with Jake Carroll scoring on a 4-yard run for Van Alstyne and Carter adding a 13-yard TD run for the Bears with 5:44 to play in the quarter to make it a 65-29 game.
A 47-yard TD run by Carroll pulled Van Alstyne to within 65-37 with 1:51 to play, but Carter’s fifth TD of the night — a 24-yard bolt — came just 24 seconds later.