CARTHAGE — After three weeks of having its offense running like a fine-tuned engine, the Carthage Bulldogs were running a little rough Friday night at Bulldog Stadium.
Some of the problems were self-inflicted — dropped passes and penalties.
But the Gilmer Buckeyes made their presence felt as well, keeping the passing game in check and taking advantage when they had some opportunities.
As a result, it wasn’t until Miles Halton picked off a Gilmer pass and returned it deep into Buckeye territory in the closing moments that the Bulldogs were able to walk away with a 24-15 win.
The No. 2 Bulldogs are now 4-0 and have two weeks to get ready for their next opponent, while Gilmer is now 2-2 and will face Newton next week.
It appeared the Bulldogs had the game wrapped up when Mason Courtney scored on a 3-yard run with 5:24 left and a 24-9 lead.
But the Buckeye passing game finally started to click as Mason Hurt connected with Brandon Tennison for 11 yards and Dylan Fluellen for 11 more. Then a 19-yarder to Fluellen and a 23-yarder to Tennison.
He went back to Fluellen one more time for an 11-yard touchdown pass. However, the middle of the Carthage line blocked the PAT to keep it 24-15.
However, the troubles in the kicking game continued — the Bulldogs had earlier had a field goal blocked — and the Buckeyes recovered the onside kick with 2:39 left.
The Carthage defense appeared to rise to the occasion and the Buckeyes faced a fourth-and-21, but the Bulldogs were called for pass interference to give the visitors new life.
This time it was the Buckeyes who had troubles as they were called for a dead-ball unsportsmanlike conduct to back them up and then Halton came through with the pickoff to finish things off.
Both teams had troubles in the kicking game as Gilmer’s first mishap got the Bulldogs started.
After a 3-and-out, Cole Whitlock got a piece of the punt and Carthage took over at the 30.
The Bulldogs used what is becoming a tried-and-true formula as Kai Horton went up top and hit a wide-open Craig McNew for a 20-yard touchdown and the Bulldogs led 7-0.
Another 3-and-out and they got the ball back, only to see their drive stall at the 8. Brennan Phillips came on to kick a 25-yard field goal and Carthage led 10-0.
Thanks to a 15-yard Gilmer punt, the Dawgs had a a chance to add to the lead, but it took them 13 plays — one on fourth down — to finally score on a 1-yard run by Rayvon Ingram.
The Buckeyes finally put together an 11-play, 71-yard drive that culminated in a 15-yard pass to a wide-open pass to Fluellen, who made a fingertip catch. A bad snap resulted in no kick and a 17-6 lead.
The Buckeyes would get a 35-yard field goal from Jose Hernandez to make it 17-9 and the visitors would block a 37-yard attempt by the Bulldogs.
A 9-yard Gilmer punt helped set up the Bulldogs for Courtney’s short score.
Courtney finished the night with 102 yards on 18 carries as the Bulldogs rushed for 125 yards. Horton was 20 of 31 for 159 yards and a score.
The Buckeyes finished with 29 yards rushing and Hurt was 13-28-1 for 149 yards. Fluellen caught seven for 109.