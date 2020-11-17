TYLER — Carthage and Malakoff grabbed the No. 1 spots in the final #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 for the 2020 high school football season.
Carthage was a unanimous selection in the Class 6A/5A/4A poll.
The remainder of the Top 5 of Texas High, Gilmer, Longview and Lindale remained the same.
Chapel Hill entered the poll at No. 14 following a 49-37 playoff win over Livingston.
In the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS poll, Malakoff received seven first-place votes and 202 points to move into the No. 1 slot.
Mineola got three first-place votes and is No. 2, and undefeated Timpson received four first-place votes and checks in at No. 3.
Tatum and Daingerfield round out the Top 5.
Mount Vernon moved from No. 11 to No. 6 after its 51-43 win that eliminated Gladewater from the layoffs. Gladewater dropped from No. 1 to No. 9.
Diboll and West Rusk entered the poll at Nos. 13 and 14, respectively. West Rusk tied for the No. 14 spot with Tyler Grace Community.
Notable games this week are Tatum vs. Grandview, Daingerfield vs. Waskom, Whitehouse at Pine Tree, Elysian Fields vs. Hooks, Malakoff vs. Pottsboro and Hughes Springs vs. West Rusk, which will be on the radio on KYKX 105.7 on Thursday.
Voters in the poll were Jack Stallard and Hayden Henry of the Longview News-Journal, Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, J. Scott Russell of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.