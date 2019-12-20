ARLINGTON — In what was expected to be its toughest matchup of the season, the Carthage Bulldog offensive line took over in the second quarter of Friday afternoon’s state championship game and dominated a stout La Vega front.
“It was a big matchup,” said senior left tackle Ty’Kieast Crawford. “All week, coach was pounding us to make sure we had a good run game and a good pass game.”
That balance was key for Carthage as the Bulldogs scored three times through the air and three times on the ground.
After being held scoreless in the first quarter, the offensive line took over from there as the Bulldogs scored on their next six drives in a balanced attack.
"I thought we were more physical," Surratt said. "We talked about having to be more physical to win. We had to be aggressive to do what we do but we had to be more physical. I thought we controlled the front all night."
Junior running back Mason Courtney overcame an early fumble to finish with 30 carries for 232 yards and three touchdowns. Courtney’s night was highlighted by a 54-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter that put Carthage up 35-14.
Courtney finishes his season with 230 carries, 1,664 yards and 18 touchdowns as a runner. He contributed 40 catches, 480 yards and 5 touchdowns catching the ball out of the backfield.
Once the run was established, the Bulldogs were able to capitalize with big plays through the air. Getting one-on-one matchups for wide receivers Kelvontay Dixon and Kel Williams was part of Surratt’s game plan coming in.
“We like our one on one’s,” said Surratt. “ We had to run the ball to get one-on-ones.”
Dixon took advantage of single coverage, recording three receiving touchdowns.
Crawford, Micah Johnson and Connor Davis are seniors on the offensive line and leave big shoes to fill. Tee Kellum and Karston Williams will be the returning starters.
The Bulldogs have key players like Mason Courtney and quarterback Kai Horton coming back next year, but the offensive line has been and will remain a key reason for the continual success of the Carthage Bulldogs.
“Without those five guys, you don’t do anything,” said Surratt.