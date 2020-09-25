GILMER — The game was supposed to be a showdown between the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the #bEAST Texas Fab 15 poll Friday night at Jeff Traylor Stadium.
But that never really materialized.
Top-ranked Carthage put up 28 first-half points on the arm of quarterback Kai Horton and the legs of Mason Courtney as the Dawgs dominated the Gilmer Buckeyes 42-14.
Carthage improves to 2-0 with the win and has another showdown next week in Texarkana against highly-ranked Pleasant Grove. The Buckeyes suffer their first setback of the season to drop to 4-1.
Thanks to the UIL and Hurricane Laura the Bulldogs hadn’t had a game since the season-opening win over Kilgore.
However, Carthage didn’t look like the team that hadn’t played in three weeks.
The opening drive highlighted the running of Courtney — who had more than 100 yards in the first half — and he got the first TD on a 3-yard run.
The defense got the ball right back for the offense and Horton — who completed 11 of 12 passes in the first half, including 10-in-a-row — went to Braeden Wade for the 21-yard touchdown.
Gilmer was 0-for-2 in fourth-down plays in the first half and Carthage took advantage of both of them.
Horton and tight end Montrell Smith hooked up for a 27-yard touchdown with 8:24 left in the first half to make it 21-0.
Then with time running out in the first half, Horton rolled left on a bootleg and hit Smith for a 22-yard TD to make it 28-0 at the half.
Gilmer came back from a 21-point deficit last week against Lindale.
Ther Bulldogs weren’t about to let that happen again, but the Buckeyes went down trying.
They got on the board midway through the third quarter when Dylan Fluellen caught a 31-yard touchdown pass from Brandon Tennison.
And they got the ball right back with a successful onside kick. They turned that into another 31-yard touchdown as Marshae Spraglin took it away from the Carthage defender for the sore.
Another onside kick failed, but the Buckeyes still had a few chances that came up short.
A steady diet of Courtney finally got the Dawgs going again and he finished a 76-yard drive with a 10-yard TD to make it 35-14 midway through the final period.
Carthage then turned the first of two Brandon King interceptions into points with Nick Stewart making it 42-14 on a 5-yard run.
King was one block away from turning his second interception into a pick-6, but had to settle for a 48-yard return that ended the Buckeyes last threat.
Courtney finished with 186 yards on 24 carries and the two scores, while Horton finished 18-of-26 for 265 yards and the three touchdowns.
Tennison was 16-of-33 for 237 yards and two scores, but had three interceptions.