ARLINGTON — The machine keeps rolling.
Carthage brought a plan back to the state's biggest stage, executed it to the Bulldog standard and with that comes the seventh state championship in program history.
Behind a balanced attack on offense and a defensive showing that came to form when it mattered most, Carthage jumped ahead and never surrendered in a 42-28 win over Waco La Vega in the Class 4A, Division I title bout on Friday at AT&T Stadium.
Carthage completed a perfect 16-0 season to bring home its third state title in the past four seasons and seventh in 13 seasons under head coach Scott Surratt and his staff.
"Seven championships," Surratt said with a pause. "To get even one is amazing and to keep rolling to get to seven is incredible.
"It's a tribute to these guys, our coaches and the environment that we've kept. It takes a whole team to make this happen, to do what we do."
It was the entire Bulldog team on Friday in another meeting with La Vega. The two programs have accounted for the last five state championships in 4A, DI. Friday was a rematch of the 2015, when La Vega topped the Bulldogs in the semifinals to grab its state title. Carthage returned that favor in 2017's final four meeting.
"La Vega, when you mention those guys, you just know, our programs have won the last five championships and it didn't take much motivation to get them ready," Surratt said. "(Head coach) Don Hyde, is as good as I've gone up against in 30 years.
"We just kept grinding."
Carthage's game plan offensively was defined in the final two minutes of the opening half, a two-minute, balanced attack that broke a 14-all slugfest to that point. The Bulldogs used four run plays and five passes to go ahead 21-14 at halftime.
They never looked back.
"That's what we talked about all week, it's your last game, we've practiced the maximum that we're allowed, it's time you play our best, it's time to coach your best and that's what we did," Surratt said. "They made some plays, we knew they would, they're a great football team.
"We just made more."
Carthage finished with 496 yards of total offense, 265 on the ground and 231 through the air.
Mason Courtney rushed for 232 yards on 30 carries with three touchdowns. Quarterback Kai Horton finished 16-of-22 for 231 yards and three touchdowns, all going to senior standout Kelvontay Dixon, who hauled in seven passes for 120 yards and three scores.
Dixon was named the Offensive MVP, an award that could've gone to anyone on the Bulldog offense.
They all did the damage behind the offensive line of Ty'Kiest Crawford, Micah Johnson, Connor Davis, Tee Kellum and Karston Williams.
It was everyone, including a big block from senior receiver Kel Williams on a 54-yard touchdown run from Courtney on fourth down in the third quarter.
"We knew if they made us one dimensional - Don Hyde is that good - and if that happened, we were going to be in trouble," Surratt said. "We wanted to say balanced and we did."
Defensively, the Bulldogs held La Vega to 372 yards overall - 212 coming in the first half. A big stand set up Carthage's go-ahead score just before halftime and that was it.
"I think early on, they came out firing and got a little momentum," senior defensive lineman Quinton Owens said. "We settled down, stuck to our keys and started getting stops. We realized that it wasn't as hard as we were making it at first. We had to buckle down and everyone had to get to the football to make tackles."
Cole Whitlock finished with 9.5 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss to pick up defensive MVP honors. Mason Bobo had 5.5 tackles.
"We had a pretty good idea of what they were going to do coming into this week," Whitlock said. "We prepared hard, read our reads and it opened a lot of things up for us. (Linebacker) Rayvon (Ingram) kept a lot of guys off of me and I was able to make some tackles."
Carthage fumbled its opening possession in the redzone and the Bulldog defense stood tall to force a punt. After Carthage punted on its second possession, a first-half shootout was on.
La Vega struck first on a 19-yard touchdown from Elisha Cummings, who finished with 144 yards on 15 carries. The Pirates slipped tackle after tackle on its first two scoring drives.
Courtney tied things up on his first touchdown to cap a 7-play, 54-yard drive that included a 25-yard pass to Braden Wade on third down.
Cummings gave La Vega would would be its last lead on a 15-yard run with 9:13 left in a combined 28-point second quarter.
Carthage converted two third downs and tied things up 14-all on Horton's first scoring connection with Dixon on a 22-yard pass play.
Ingram and Whitlock combined for a stop on second down, Whitlock had a solo stop and Miles Halton broke up a pass to force a turnover on downs.
Then it was the drive.
With 2:00 showing, Carthage stuck to its guns and ran Courtney, who had 36 yards, on an 11-play, 69-yard drive. Dixon's second haul made it 21-14 at halftime.
After a La Vega punt to start the third quarter, Horton dropped a dime to Dixon for a 63-yard score - the hat trick between the two that had 20 on the season - and the frenzy on both sides of the ball was on.
Whitlock forced another Pirate punt on the ensuing drive before Courtney, on fourth down with a block from Williams, delivered a back-breaking 54-yard touchdown for 35-14 lead.
Courtney got his third touchdown to cap a 10-play, 65-yard drive that chewed up nearly seven minutes.
It was then clear that seven was coming home for the Bulldogs.
"I remember being a freshman riding in travel gear on the yellow bus and I looked up and said, 'I want to be a part of this," DJ Hicks said. "We all worked hard, all of us, we got here and got to this ourselves."
In Carthage, the next ring is the sweetest.
"It's always about the next ring," Surratt, who now has more rings than playoff losses with a 164-28 overall record and 57-6 mark in the playoffs, said. "It's about the people that came before us and it's about the next ones coming up."