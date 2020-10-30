CARTHAGE -- It was hard to tell which side of the ball the Carthage Bulldogs were more dominant on Friday night at Bulldog Stadium.
Either way, the Madisonville Mustangs had no answer for the top team in Class 4A.
The offense scored each time it had the ball in the opening half -- except for the final drive when they ran out of time, putting up 370 yards of offense and six touchdowns.
The defense had four 3-and-outs, gave up just 10 yards, one first down and picked up a pair of turnovers.
The No. 1 Bulldogs could have named the score, picking up a 56-0 win and clinching the District 10-4A title heading into next week's finale.
Carthage is now 7-0 for the season and 4-0 in district. The Mustangs drop to 3-6 and 1-3.
Quarterback Kai Horton picked up where he left off last week, completing his first seven passes for 155 yards. He finally threw an incompletion, but finished the night before intermission completing 12 of 16 passes for 237 yards and four touchdowns.
Mason Courtney opened the scoring with a 34-yard score, tip-toeing down the sideline into the end zone.
Horton and Craig McNew hooked up on a 43-yard touchdown later in the quarter to make it 14-0.
Nick Stewart scored from the 3 late in the first period to make it 21-0.
Zay Woods, who usually does his pass catching on defense, caught a 24-yard TD pass from Horton to make it 28-0.
A fumble on the kickoff was picked up and returned deep into Mustang territory by Kavonte Brown. That set up an 8-yard TD pass to Montrel Hatten to make it 35.
Horton and McNew hooked up once again late in the half with McNew catching a short pass, putting a move on the defensive back, and scoring from the 16 untouched to make it a 42-0 game.
Brandon King had an interception early in the second half and returned it more than 50 yards for a score. But an illegal blindside block wiped it out.
The Bulldogs scored on the next play as Javarian Roquemore kept it and went 19 yards for the score. The backup QB ended up the leading rusher for the team with 104 yards.
Carthage would get in the end zone one more time when Tavarious Johnson went in from the 3.
The Mustangs managed to put together a drive in the fourth quarter that saw them pick up three first downs. But they got as far as the 32 before getting shut down.
Carthage finished with 455 yards of total offense, while holding the visitors to just 53 yards and four first downs.
The Bulldogs travel to Shepherd Thursday night for the 6:30 p.m. regular-season finale.