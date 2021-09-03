CARTHAGE — What started off well turned a little shaky but ended greatly for the Carthage Bulldogs.
Carthage outscored visiting Cornerstone Christian-San Antonio by 21 points including two defensive scores in the second half and rolled to 42-14 victory in Carthage’s first home game of the season.
Senior Brandon King had a 90-yard fumble recovery scoop and score in the third quarter, and Keddrick Harper delivered the exclamation point for Carthage as the junior intercepted Cornerstone Christian quarterback Diego Narezo and raced 62 yards for a pick-six to extend the Bulldogs’ lead over the Warriors to 42-14 with 4:40 left in the game.
Carthage Coach Scott Surratt played two quarterbacks for the second-straight week and both played stellar on Friday. Connor Cuff started and played the entire first half throwing for 115 yards and two touchdowns on 10-of-17 passing, and senior Javarian Roquemore played the entire second half and threw for 134 yards and a touchdown while completing 9-of-12 passing, including completing his last eight throws.
Carthage (2-0) stared the game by going right down the field with a 13-play 77-yard drive that was capped by a 16-yard touchdown pass from Cuff to Kadariane Bell.
Cornerstone Christian (0-2) scored their lone score of the first half on 4-and-goal from the two on a touchdown pass from Narezo to Ivan Hoyt.
The Bulldogs led the Warriors 14-7 going into halftime.
After King’s 90-yard scoop and score, the Warriors cut Carthage’s lead down to seven at 21-14 when Narezo hits Hoyt on a wide receiver screen and Hoyt raced 72-yards to pay dirt. Cornerstone Christian cut Carthage’s lead to 21-14 with 2:43 left in the third.
Viencint Cabada’s three-yard touchdown run increased Carthage’s lead over Cornerstone Christian to 35-14 with 6:41 left in the game.
Noah Paddie had 71 yards receiving on six catches, including a 33-yard touchdown reception, Bell had five catches for 62 yards and a score and Braeden Wade had four catches for 58 yards and a touchdown for Carthage.
Kip Lewis had an interception for the Bulldogs.
Hoyt had 12 catches for 291 yards and both of Cornerstone Christian’s touchdowns.
Carthage will now have two open weeks before getting back to action on Sept. 24 when they host Gilmer in a rematch from the Class 4A Division II State Championship.