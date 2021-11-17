CARTHAGE (10-0) VS. HAMSHIRE-FANNETT (8-3)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Randall Reed Stadium, Porter
Notable
Carthage: Connor Cuff (133 of 231, 1,833 yards, 26 TD, 6 interceptions) … Zsemad Williams (85 carries, 594 yards, 6 TD)Montrel Hatten (55 catches, 957 yards, 13 TD) … Braeden Wade (27 catches, 369 yards, 5 TD) … Noah paddie (25 catches, 348 yards, 5 TD) … Kadadriane Bell (22 catches, 267 yards, 2 TD) … Kip Lewis (96 tackles, 4 sacks, 18 TFL) … Camden Foster (83 tackles, 14 TFL) … ZyKerrian Tatum (61 tackles, 23 TFL, 7 sacks) … Giancarlos Riascos (80 tackles, 28 TFL, 6 sacks)
H-Fannett: Kheagian Heckaman (76 of 139, 1,164 yards, 11 TD, 3 interceptions; 176 carries, 1,231 yards, 28 TD) … Traevon Ford (25 catches, 332 yards, 2 TD) … John Sanderson (124 tackles, 12 TFL, 5 sacks)
Did you know: Carthage has outscored opponents 400-86 this season, and the Bulldog defense has recorded 135 tackles for loss, 32 sacks, six touchdowns and 13 turnovers (5 fumble recoveries, 8 interceptions)
Last week: Carthage 35, Gatesville 0; Hamshire-Fannett 34, Sweeny 10
Up next: The winner will face either China Spring or Sealy next week