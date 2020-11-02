Carthage’s Kai Horton is making the most of limited playing time, and Tatum’s Dalone Fuller simply keeps making plays.
For their efforts, Horton is the Texas Bank and Trust Offensive Player of the Week and Fuller is the ETVarsity Defensive Player of the Week for Week 10 of the high school football season.
Since district play began, No. 1 ranked Carthage hasn’t been tested in wins over Madisonville (56-0), rusk (51-7), Jasper (35-18) and Center (56-14). That means senior quarterback Horton is usually back on the sidelines — or at least done slinging the football around — for most of the second half.
That was the case in a win over Madisonville this past Friday, but Horton still managed to complete 14 of 18 passes for 258 yards and four touchdowns before the half. In his last two games, Horton — who passed for 3,746 yards, 49 touchdowns and 6 interceptions in 2019 — has gone 25 of 29 for 453 yards with seven touchdowns and no interceptions.
He also played just one have two weeks ago against Rusk, completing all 11 of his attempts for 195 yards and three scores.
For the season, Horton is 97 of 136 for 1,553 yards with 17 touchdowns and two interceptions — completing 71 percent of his throws. He has completed 81 percent of his tosses in four district games (53 of 65, 862 yards, 11 touchdowns, 1 interception).
Carthage, which has locked up the District 10-4A Division I title, will take a 7-0, 4-0 record into Friday’s game at Shepherd. The Bulldogs will open the playoffs on Nov. 13 against Gatesville at Bruce Field in Athens.
Fuller made several big plays in Tatum’s 21-7 win over White Oak this past Friday, finishing with 10 tackles and a pass breakup, but his biggest play put points on the board and gave his team the lead for good.
The Eagles and Roughnecks battled to a 0-0 deadlock at the half, and White Oak took a 7-0 lead late in the third period. Tatum answered with a touchdown just 11 seconds later to knot things at 7-7 heading into the final stanza, and just 43 seconds into the fourth quarter Fuller intercepted a pass and took it back 41 yards for a touchdown.
Fuller has 67 tackles on the season.
Tatum (6-1, 4-1) will host Sabine on Friday to close out the regular season.