Whitehouse came into Friday’s District 9-5A DII showdown with the Pine Tree Pirates sporting the league’s top-rated defense. But it was the Wildcat offense, however, that stole the show.
Sparked by senior QB Kaden Casey’s 271 yards rushing and 4 TDs, the Wildcats rolled up 482 yards total offense, capturing a 50-36 win over the Pirates here on a damp, rainy night at Pirate Stadium.
Casey proved to be a riddle Pine Tree’s defense simply couldn’t solve. He ran the read option to near perfection all evening long. He’d usually rest the ball in the halfback’s stomach, pull it and slip around end for sizable gains. He went virtually untouched on three of his four jaunts.
He delivered the final nail with a nifty 12-yard touch-pass to Ken’Della Wood with 2:51 remaining as the Wildcats brought the scoring to a close. Whitehouse (6-2, 5-0) solidifies its chances to host a first-round playoff game and will face Marshall Friday with sole-possession of first place in 9-5A on the line.
Pine Tree loses for the first time in five games and drops to 5-3 overall and 4-1 in league play. The Pirates are home again Friday and look to rebound against Lindale.
The Pirate offense found the going tough most of the night. They were held 142 yards below their season average. Things that usually came easy in previous games were much harder to come by thanks to a solid Wildcat defensive charge.
D.J. Freeman, Pine Tree’s Mr. Do Everything, was sacked and fumbled resulting in a Whitehouse safety. The last Pirate possession ended when Trae Paris Hawkins stormed in and dropped Freeman for a 14-yard loss.
Freeman still had his moments. he finished with 118 yards rushing and threw for another 153 yards with scoring tosses of 72 and 23 yards to Gabe Adams and J.J. Sparkman, respectively. Tyler Sheffield also eclipsed the century-mark with 103 yards on 12 totes and 3 TDs.
Whitehouse struck first on its second possession of the night after a shanked punt set the table at Pine Tree’s 31. Six plays later, Casey went in from 12 yards out.
The two for two failed leaving the Wildcats up 6-0 at 4:45 of the first quarter.
Freeman and Adams made good on a 72-yard pitch-and-catch as Pine Tree moved 75 yards in three snaps and used just 56 seconds. Brandt Herber’s point after gave the Pirates a 7-6 lead at 3:51.
Casey stiff-armed his way 32 yards and connected on a 29-yard toss to a stretched-out Trevor Theiring. Wood polished off the 4-play, 62-yard surge from a yard out around left end. A second failed 2-point try left the Wildcats up 12-7 with still 2:32 to go in the first quarter.
The Pirates got their next scoring drive started when Freeman stepped off 22 yards on first down. He then paired with Sparkman for 31 more and Sheffield finished things off with a 7-yard dart as an eventual first period drew to a close with Pine Tree holding a 13-12 advantage.
A nice pass breakup by Keith Wright on fourth down set in motion the next Pine Tree score as Freeman connected with Sparkman from 23 yards out. This came a play after Freeman’s 18-yard TD strike to Adams was nullified by a penalty.
Herber’s point after swelled the Pirate lead to 20-12 not even midway of the second quarter. Just when it looked like all was going well, disaster struck the Bucs on their next possession.
A 52-yard punt from Whitehouse’s Cooper Clemons put Pine Tree with a first down at its own 10. Freeman, faced with a hard-charging bull rush, fumbled the ball into the end zone. After a made scramble, Jadarlon Key fell on the ball in the back of the end zone for a safety.
Carter Adams brought the subsequent free kick back 40 yards and Casey strolled in 31 yards on a keeper. Clemons’ point after gave Whitehouse a 21-20 lead. Peyton Kennedy’s 11-yard burst up the middle grew the Wildcat lead to 28-20 at the half.
A 9-play, 85-yard drive to start the third culminated in Casey skirting around right end untouched at 7:15. Casey added the pending 2-point conversion and it was 36-20.
The Pirates showed grit as they rallied with Sheffield cashing in from seven yards out at 4:35 of the third. Ryan Levingtson recovered a fumble by Adams on the next drive. Pine Tree was unable to do anything the turnover. They would, however, pull even when Sheffield bolted 57 yards and Freeman tacked on the 2-point run.
This squared things at 36-all with 9:20 left in regulation. Casey, as he’d done most of the game, lumbered in on a 43-yard tote the very next drive and gave Whitehouse the lead for good with 7:18 to play.