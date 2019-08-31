TATUM –– One a Saturday night at Tatum Eagle Stadium, the Center Roughriders leaned on its well balanced attack to hold off the Tatum Eagles and gather a 35-30 victory.
Center controlled the game from the get go and relied mostly on Junior running-back Keomadre Horace to haul the load for most of the game. Horace rushed for 185 yards off 25 attempts and tallied three touchdowns. Tatum struggled with turnovers in the first half, fumbling once with 5:54 to go in the first quarter on Centers 34 yard line and were intercepted three times in the second quarter.
The Roughriders got off to a quick start, scoring on their first drive with a seven yard pass from Jake Hanson to Jakerrion Watson and a successful PAT put them up 7-0 in the first quarter. Both teams defenses were steller, forcing a back and forth battle throughout most of the opening quarter. Tatum got on the board with a 78 yard bomb from Kendric Malone to Jayden Boyd and tied things up 7-7 before the end of the quarter.
Early in the second, Center grabbed the lead back with a four yard keeper from Hanson putting Center back on top 14-7. Tatum put together several drives in the second quarter that looked promising only to turn the ball over multiple times. The Eagles managed to tie things with 2:29 remaining in the half with Decartiyay Allison going in for 5 yard score. Roughriders running-back Keomadre Horace made sure his team had the lead before the break, going for a 55 yard dash to put the Roughriders up 21-14 at the break.
Tatum started things off with a bang in the second half, Decartiyay Allison took it 58 yards on their first play of the drive only to settle for a 14 yard field-goal by Kendric Malone to bring the score to 21-17. The Center leaned on it’s running game throughout the third quarter with Keomadre Horace leading the way, picking up a score at the 9:00 mark and once again with an eight yard scoring scamper with 4:53 remaining in the quarter keeping Center in the lead up 27-24. Center scored again with 54 seconds left in the quarter to take a 35-24 lead into the fourth quarter.
Center’s defense kept the Eagle’s in check most of the fourth quarter. With 2:53 remaining in the game, the Eagles would close the gap scoring scoring with a nine yard rush from Allison. Center took care of the ball in the final minutes and closed the game out to pick up the win.
Center’s quarterback Jake Hanson threw for 188 yards and was 13 of 21.
Tatum’s Allison rushed for a total of 204 yards off 20 attempts and scored two touchdowns.
Next week Tatum faces Daingerfield at home while Center is at home against Jefferson.