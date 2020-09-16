Center running back KeAmodre Horace was one of thee players selected on Wednesday as Built Ford Tough Texas High School Players of the Week.
Horace, the Class 4A winner, was joined by Denver City quarterback Mario Sanchez in Class 3A and Lockney running back/defensive back Anson Rendon.
The Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program, now in its 15th year, recognizes players from around the state for their success on the field, in the classroom and in the community.
Horace carried 24 times for 391 yards and five touchdowns in Center's 41-40 win over Gladewater.
“He’s the engine - our go-to guy," Center head coach Scott Ponder said. "You have to have someone who can do those things in those situations and those ballgames, and he’s definitely that person. The sky is the limit for him because of the type of person he is more than the kind of football player he is. He’s a humble kid, and you would never know by the way he carries himself how great a football player he is. There’s a reason his teammates made him a captain.”
Sanchez rushed for 171 yards and five toucdhowns and completed 17 of 23 passes for 296 yards and two more scores in a 50-36 win over Seminole.
Rendon contributed on every score in his team's 24-12 win over Boys Ranch, and also had a big game on defense.
He rushed for 303 yards, three touchdowns and three two-point conversions, caught one pass for 11 yards and added four solo tackles and three passes defended on defense.