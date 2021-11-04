Eagle Christian (1-8, 0-2) vs. Christian Heritage (7-1, 2-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Republic Field, Longview
Notable
CHCS: Trey Stone … Cason Owens … Luke Land … Ethan Moczygemba … Boaz Dyess … Ryan Horne … Thomas Peeler … Abe Rutherford … Titus Rutherford
Did you know: Christian Heritage has already wrapped up the district title … CHCS opened the season with a 70-58 loss to East Texas Homeschool, but has outscored opponents 426-83 in the last seven games, scoring at least 53 points in each contest
Last week: Christian Heritage 53, Greenville Christian 8; Garland Christian 56, Eagle Christian 6