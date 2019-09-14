KILGORE — Cisco did it again.
Almost a year to the day since handing Kilgore College its last loss, Cisco came into R.E St. John Memorial Stadium on Saturday and handed the No. 2 ranked Rangers a 38-23 Southwest Junior College Football Conference setback.
Blain Kruemcke passed for 230 yards and four touchdowns for Cisco, which improved to 3-0 on the season and 1-0 in conference play. The Wranglers, who defeated Kilgore 34-27 back on Sept. 15, 2018, scored twice in the span of 25 seconds in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
Kilgore, which had won 11 in a row since falling to Cisco a year ago, drops to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the conference.
Jacob Frazier completed 20 of 43 passes for 263 yards and three touchdowns in the loss. Frazier also rushed for 95 yards. Omar Manning caught eight passes for 105 yards and a touchdown. Gabe Douglas had six catches for 97 yards and a score, and Chauncey Martin also had a TD catch for the Rangers.
Kilgore opened the scoring with a 21-yard field goal by Dillon Williams less than four minutes into the contest after marching to the Cisco 4-yard-line and stalling out after a run for no gain by Frazier and an incomplete pass.
Cisco later drove 63 yards in just five plays to take the lead. Kruemcke completed a 24-yard pass to Donovan Marshall to keep the drive alive on third-and-6, and on the next play he connected with Darion Chafin on a 25-yard scoring strike to get the Wranglers on the board.
Richard Lester ran the ball in for two points out of the swinging gate, and Cisco led 8-3 with 3:22 left in the first quarter.
Frazier took over on the next drive, completing 4 of 4 passes for 28 yards and adding a couple of carries for 26 yards on a 60-yard drive that moved Kilgore back in front.
His 19-yard run moved the ball to the Cisco 19, and two plays later Frazier hooked up with Manning on a 6-yard TD pass. Williams added the PAT, and KC led 10-8 one play into the second stanza.
A 62-yard pooch punt by Frazier later pinned Cisco down at its own 7-yard line, but the Wranglers drove 93 yards in 14 plays and went back on top with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Kruemcke to Marshall with 4:56 remaining in the half.
Kilgore had a chance to put more points on the board late in the half, driving to the Cisco 4-yard line before an offensive interference penalty moved the ball back to the 19-yard line — where Williams missed on a 36-yard field goal attempt to send the teams into the half with Cisco leading 14-10.
Cisco took the opening drive of the second half and moved ahead 21-10 on a 23-yard TD pass from Kruemcke to Julian Johnson less than three minutes into the quarter.
KC later used a quick two-play drive to stay in the contest, making it 21-17 on a 28-yard TD hookup between Frazier and Douglas, but Cisco again marched into scoring position and used a 21-yard field goal by Gabe Urias with 44.5 seconds left in the third quarter to take a 24-17 lead.
Frazier’s 19-yard touchdown pass to Martin early in the fourth pulled KC to within a point, 24-23, after a bad snap on the ensuing PAT, but Cisco pulled away with two quick scores.
Kruemcke hit Chafin from 31 yards out with 10:01 to play to extend the Cisco lead to 31-23, and John Blunt iced the victory for the Wranglers when he intercepted Frazier on the Cisco sideline and took it back 24 yards for a Pick Six and a comfortable 38-23 cushion.
The Rangers will visit Northeastern Oklahoma next Saturday.