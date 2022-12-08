Harmony (9-5) vs. Poth (13-1)
When/where: 7 p.m. Friday, CyFair FCU Stadium, 8877 Barker-Cypress Road, Cypress 7433
Notable
Harmony: OL Landon Wilkerson … OL Jerry Sullivan … OL Casen Cox … OL Eli Pool … Boston Seahorn (129 of 242, 1,893 yards, 20 touchdowns, 7 interceptions; 220 carries, 1,381 yards, 20 TD; 43 tackles, 3 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries) … Riley Patterson (60 carries, 344 yards, 6 TD) …Weston Seahorn (28 carries, 114 yards; 28 catches, 318 yards, 4 TD; 93 tackles, 2 sacks, 12 TFL, 2 forced fumbles) … Tyson Jenkins (30 catches, 655 yards, 7 TD; 3 interceptions) … Will Young (32 catches, 440 yards, 4 TD; 70 tackles) … Tucker Tittle (14 catches, 178 yards, 3 TD; 4-5 FG, long of 37 yards; 41-44 PAT) … Braxton Baker (12 catches, 176 yards, 1 TD; 45 tackles) … Jake Shannon (107 tackles, 8 TFL) … Dalton Click (51 tackles)
Poth: Zane Raabe (47 of 92, 702 yards, 12 TD, 6 interceptions; 151 carries, 1,659 yards, 30 TD) … Matthew Bunn (169 carries, 1,479 yards, 27 TD) … Rowan Macias (59 carries, 439 yards, 3 TD) … Gabriel Silansky (24 catches, 375 yards, 6 TD) … Seth Drzymala (4 interceptions) … Aidan DeHoyos (4 interceptions, 52 tackles)
Did you know: Harmony lost four in a row to open the season, but the Eagles have won nine of 10 since … Harmony has outscored opponents 483-386 this season … Poth has outscored opponents 651-109 this season with seven shutouts …
Last week: Harmony 36, Newton 22; Poth 12, Tidehaven 6
Up next: Winner plays Canadian or Gunter for the Class 3A Division II state championship at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington