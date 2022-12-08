Carthage (14-0) vs. Glen Rose (13-1)
When/where: 7 p.m. Friday, Ford Center at the Star, 9 Cowboys Way, Frisco, 75034
Notable
Carthage: OL Keystone Allison … OL Brandon Allison … OL Davion Wallace … OL Johnny Lewis … OL Cash Courtney … Connor Cuff (189 of 309, 3,405 yards, 45 touchdowns, 3 interceptions) … LaRandion Dowden (133 carries, 1,022 yards, 17 TD) … Noah Paddie (52 catches, 1,097 yards, 16 TD) … Montrell Hatten (56 catches, 959 yards, 16 TD) … Kadadriane Bell (15 Catches, 254 yards, 6 TD; 51 tackles, 9 TFL, 3 sacks) … Bradan Manning (34 catches, 751 yards, 8 TD) … Deiontae Marry (119 tackles, 23 TFL, 3 sacks) … Viencint Cabada (87 tackles, 14 TFL,) … Amajah Lewis (70 tackles, 19 TFL, 12 QB pressures, 3 sacks) … Klayton Ingram (89 tackles, 19 TFL, 5 sacks) … James Morrow (51 tackles) … Colt Hodges (52 tackles, 19 TFL, 18 QB pressures, 5 sacks) … Braylin Allison (54 tackles, 15 TFL, 13 QB pressures) … Keddrick Harper (5 interceptions) … Tedric Pipkin (4 interceptions)
Glen Rose: Hudson White (117 of 196, 2,221 yards, 29 touchdowns, 3 interceptions; 176 carries, 1,779 yards, 33 TD) … Brulio Silva (175 carries, 1,073 yards, 9 TD) … Ian Bailey (22 catches, 396 yards, 6 TD) … Adrian Sanchez (29 catches, 546 yards, 7 Td) … Camden Raymond (32 catches, 546 yards, 8 TD) … Keltyn Raymond (110 tackles, 30 TFL, 14.5 sacks) … Tristan Mekhi Black (120 tackles, 16 TFL) … Bodee Mausser (5 interceptions)
Did you know: Carthage head coach Scott Surratt has a career coaching record of 204-29. Carthage is 69-7 in the playoffs under Surratt since 2007, with eight state championships … In the past two seasons, Cuff has passed for 5,608 yards and 74 touchdowns with nine interceptions, Hatten has 117 catches for 2,463 yards and 30 touchdowns and Paddie has 81 catches for 1,498 yards … Carthage has outscored opponents 683-153 this season, working four shutouts on defense and giving up a touchdown or less in seven of 14 games … Glen Rose has outscored opponents 712-216 this season with two shutouts
Last week: Carthage 45, Pleasant Grove 14; Glen rose 62, Monahans 14
Up next: Winner plays Cuero or Wimberley for the Class 4A Division II state championship at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington