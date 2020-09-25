HALLSVILLE – The Hallsville Bobcats mounted a second-half rally to take get close here Friday, but Cleburne stormed back with two late touchdowns and a big defensive play to end it as the Yellowjackets notched a 42-26 win at Bobcat Stadium in the opener for both teams.
The Bobcats trailed 21-7 at the half, but drove 14 plays for a touchdown to open the third quarter – getting on the board with a 1-yard run by Tyler Lee. Lee hit Jace osely on an 18-yard pass to keep the drive alive.
Cleburne answered with an 8-play drive, scoring on a 4-yard touchdown byn by Cleo Chandler to stay on top 28-13, but Hallsville didn’t go away.
Lee hit Brayden Walker on a 39-yard scoring toss, but the the Bobcats missed the PAT and trailed 28-19 early in the fourth.
A few mintues later, Lee connected with Walker for another TD – this one from 47 yards out after the Bobcats had recovered a fumble. The PAT pulled Hallsville to within two points at 28-26.
Cleburne put it away with TD runs of 16 and 56 yards late by Chandler.
The Yellowjackets took a 21-7 lead in at halftime on the strength of two TD passes from Gunner Hammond to Chandler.
The visiting ‘Jackets took the lead at the 8:45 mark of the opening quarter when Hammond hooked up with Chandler on a 34-yard scoring strike to cap a 10-play drive.
The Bobcats tied things early in the second quarter when Jace Mosely scored on a 2-yard run and Carvis Key booted the extra point. Lee had runs of 18 and 13 yards and the Yellowjackets were called for pass interference on the drive to keep the chains moving.
Chandler hauled in a 25-yard TD pass from Hammond five minutes later, however, and the Yellowjackets took a 14-7 lead.
Late in the quarter, at the 1:1 mark, Dorian Potter scored on an 8-yard run as Cleburne built a two-touchdown lead at the break.
Hallsville will visit Prosper Rock Hill next week, while Cleburne will be on the road against Jacksonville.