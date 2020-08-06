Make a list of the most successful high school football programs in East Texas over the last 25 years and Kilgore is a good bet to be included.
For sheer consistency, the Bulldogs have played top-shelf football year in and year out ever since Mike Vallery took over in 1995 and its continues today under the direction of Mike Wood.
Kilgore has been a postseason fixture for 23 of the last 25 seasons. The Bulldogs have won or shared 13 district titles, advanced to the state championship twice, winning it all in 2004.
But even in the midst of such a tremendous run of success, there still is room for improvement and the veteran Wood acknowledges as much.
"We certainly hope there's the expectation of making the playoffs around here. We're in a pretty tough district, but we always want to be one of those teams that plays in the second season," said Wood, who has carved an impressive 73-49 record in 10 seasons with nine playoff entrants.
And while the Bulldogs have made the postseason party each of the last two calendars, they've only been able to muster an overall 8-14 ledger. They've dropped their last three playoff games dating back to the 2017 campaign.
Kilgore suffered a disappointing 14-0 shutout at the hands of Crandall in last year's bi-district round. Wood believes, however, with the return of five offensive and six defensive regulars, better days are ahead for the Bulldogs.
"I think we're getting close. The playoff game last year certainly wasn't reflective of how we played all season. We had a lot of turnovers in that game. Our kids weren't satisfied," Wood said. "We knew we didn't play our best. When you get into the playoffs, you gotta play your best, or you're gonna go home."
Kilgore, which ranked 20th among Class 4A DI schools in Dave Campbell's Texas Football preseason publication, returns senior signal-caller Dalton McElyea with a full year's experience. McElyea threw for 1,235 yards and 10 TDs in 2019.
"I think it's really big having him back. He understands the things he did good last year and the things he needs to improve on. The experience of playing 11 games last year is gonna carry him through this season," said Wood.
McElyea will be joined in the backfield by senior Tray Epps, who stepped off 858 yards and scored seven touchdowns last fall. The pressing question remains as to how well a rebuilt offensive line gels for the Bulldogs.
"That's the biggest thing for us is up front on the offensive line. We're gonna have a lot of new faces there. We'll have some guys out there that haven't played on Friday night," Wood explained. "Skill wise we're as talented as we've been in a while. We just got to shore up the front. We do that and we've got a pretty good chance to operate."
Kilgore hosts Kaufman in a controlled scrimmage Aug. 20 before kicking off 2020 at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium against old-time rival Carthage Aug. 28.