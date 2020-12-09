Conroe Grand Oaks running back Micah Cooper and Dripping Springs receiver Cameron O’Banan earned Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week honors for Week 15 of the high school season.
Cooper, the Class 6A winner, carried 25 times for 385 yards and four touchdowns in a 53-18 win over Houston Cypress Ridge. Grand Oaks, in its first season of Class 6A competition after two years as an independant, finished the regular season with a 7-3 record and Cooper rushed for 1,453 yards and 14 touchdowns.
O’Banan, the Class 5A winner, hauled in 15 passes for 412 yards and six touchdowns in a 70-63 loss to Seguin. His yardage total is the third best single-game performance in state history behind Laredo Alexander’s Marc Lozoya (454 yards in 2013) and Houston Worthing’s Yzerick Oliver (419 yards in 2013).
For the 15th consecutive season, the Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the week Program recognizes the state’s top student/athletes for their performances on the field, in the classroom and in the community.