MIDLOTHIAN - The Carthage Bulldogs flexed their offensive muscles early in Friday night's Region III-4A Division II Finals, scoring on the first play from scrimmage.
They rest of the scoring came a little slower, but the China Spring Cougars had no answer for the running game of the No. 2 Bulldogs.
Mason Courtney rushed for 216 yards and four touchdowns as the Dawgs earned another trip to the state semifinals with a 52-14 win over the Cougars on Don Floyd Field at Midlothian ISD Stadium.
The win is the 28th straight for the Bulldogs as they improve to 12-0 on the season. The Cougars finish the year 10-3.
Carthage will play Wimberley in the Class 4A Division II State Semifinals next week. Wimberley beat Navarro 35-14.
A facemask penalty after a short kickoff return by Nate Marry put the Bulldogs on the Cougars' 44.
Kai Horton went deep, hitting a wide-open Craig McNew for the 44-yard score just 11 seconds into the game.
A big fourth-down stop on China Spring's first possession got the ball back for the Dawgs and they added to their lead.
Courtney started the drive with a 24-yard carry and finished it from 3 yards out to make it a 14-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
Carthage's third drive stalled as Horton threw three straight incomplete passes. But Irvin Jimenez split the uprights with a 30-yard field goal as McNew was able to get a high snap down in time.
It appeared things were going to get even worse for the Cougars as Kyle Barton fumbled the kickoff and Camden Foster recovered it at the 21.
They got a break when they forced a fumble of their own as Courtney lost the ball in the end zone for a touchback.
A pass interference penalty helped China Spring move the ball and Major Bowden finished the drive on an option keeper from the 24 to make it a 17-7 game.
The Bulldogs drove back down into scoring position and had a first and goal at the 4, but threw three straight incompletions and turned it over on downs.
The defense got the ball back for them as Kip Lewis separated Bowden from the ball and Carthage took over at the 20.
Courtney burst up the middle and went 20 yards to make it a 24-7 game at the half.
Although Horton passed for a respectable 215 yards on the night, he wasn't able to put together big streaks of completions.
He did complete a key 13-yard pass to Braeden Wade to pick up a first down on a fourth-and-8, but Courtney took over from there.
The senior took off on a 62-yard jaunt to make it a 31-7 game.
He broke off another long one, picking up 35 yards, but was tackled at the 3. He would carry it in on the next play to make it 38-7.
Courtney gave way to Nick Stewart on the next possession and he got the TD on a 1-yard run.
A Brandon King interception gave the Bulldogs back one more time and Zsema'd Williams ended that drive with a 2-yard TD.
China Spring's Emmanuel Abdallah, who rushed for 144 yards on 30 carries, was rewarded for his efforts with a 5-yard score to finish the offense for the night.
Carthage finished with 519 yards of total offense -- 286 rushing and 233 passing. The Dawgs limited the Cougars to 228 total yards -- 201 rushing and just 27 passing.