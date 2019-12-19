Led by first team selections Parker Cox and Malik Cannon, the Longview Lobos were well-represented on the 2019 Texas Associated Press Sports Editors Class 6A All-State Football Team.
Cox, an offensive lineman, and Cannon, a defensive back, were joined on the list by second team running back Kaden Meredith, second team defensive lineman Drew Beltran, second team linebacker Tyshawn Taylor, honorable mention defensive lineman Sawyer Goram-Welch and honorable mention defensive back Dakirin Buchanan.
The team was selected by APSE members based on nominations from coaches and media members from around the state and using regular season statistics only.
Cox graded out a 90 percent for the Lobos with 51 pancakes and was a top blocker for a team that averaged 450 yards and 43.1 points per game.
Cannon finished with 87 tackles, six sacks, 16 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and six passes defended.
Meredith rushed for 1,320 yards and 18 touchdowns. Beltran recorded 56 tackles, 11 sacks, 23 tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble. Taylor led the Lobos with 101 tackles to go along with seven sacks, 17 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a pass defended. Welch recorded 56 tackles, seven sacks and 14 tackles for loss, and Buchanan recorded 31 tackles, three tackles for loss and 13 passes defended.
Tyler Lee was also represented on the team with first team defensive back Eliott Davison (111 tackles, six interceptions, six passes defended) and second team defensive lineman Jamal Ligon (73 tackles, nine sacks, five tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, six QB pressures and a blocked punt.
Rockwall receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Katy Morton Ranch defensive lineman Brandon Brown were named Players of the Year in Class 6A.
Smith-Njigba had 66 catches for 1,437 yards and 23 touchdowns, and Brown recorded 88 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, nine sacks and five forced fumbles.