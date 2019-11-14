ATHENS — Sammy Omosigho scored both of Crandall’s touchdowns as the Pirates stretched their win streak to seven in a row with a 14-0 Class 4A, Division I, Region III win over Kilgore on Thursday night at Bruce Field.
Omosigho also came away with one of the Bulldogs’ five turnovers, a fumble recovery in a contest highlighted by both teams defensive units.
Crandall (9-2) advances to the Area round next week against the winner of tonights game between Stafford and Little Cypress Mauriceville. The area contest is tentatively set for Dragon Stadium in Nacogdoches.
Kilgore, the fourth-place entry from 10-4A Division I, ends its season with a 5-6 record.
Five turnovers — three fumbles and two interceptions — proved to be just too much for Kilgore to overcome.
Omosigho, only a freshman, scored three plays after Luke Spitzer’s interception of Kilgore quarterback Dalton McElyea with 2:32 remaining in the second quarter.
The scoring march was all of three plays and 70 yards.
Besides Omosigho, Crandall, the 9-4A champion, got fumble recoveries by Mason Daugherty and Sha’brun Booker and a pick by Seth Johnson.
Omosigho’s second touchdown, coming with 5:18 left in the third quarter, came on a one-yard run, following a punt snap over Cade Pippen’s head and a short punt from the end zone out to the 10-yard line.
The drive was two plays.
Omosigho was the leading rusher on just four carries for 59 yards.
Kilgore outgained the Pirates in total yardage 262 to 218.
McElyea was 11-of-17 for 170 passing yards. Tray Epps led the Bulldogs’ rushing attack with 32 yards. McElyea and Kennieth Lacy each added 30 yards to the 92-yards on 27 carries.
Donovan Adkins led the Kilgore receiving corps with six catches for 90 yards. Pippen (1-16), Epps (1-10), Brian Brown (1-19), Billy Bell (1-34) and Da’Vondrick Crowe (1-1) also had receptions for Kilgore.
Holt Reese was 8-for-14 passing for 127 yards. His favorite receivers were Billy Myers (4-64) and Javon Reedy (3-51).
Kilgore dominated time of possession in the first half of this contest, but a fumble and two interceptions by the Bulldogs, were the difference in a 7-0 Pirate lead at halftime.
Omosigho’s 61-yard run for a touchdown came with 2:32 remaining in the second quarter highlighted a 3-play 70-yard drive.
Kilgore reached Crandall’s 9 and 6 as well as the Pirates’ 32, but couldn’t come away with points.