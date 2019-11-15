KAUFMAN – Ja’Kobie Craver and the Daingerfield Tigers came into Friday’s game ready to take a bite out off the Anderson-Shiro Owls, using some big plays to come with a 18-0 victory Friday at Lion’s Stadium.
Daingerfield improves there record to (9-2) and advances to the second round of the the Class 3A DII playoffs and will face the winner of Blue-Ridge and Grand Saline.
Craver did most of the ground work for the Tigers with 20 carries for 129 yards rushing. Craver set the Tigers up early, taking the opening kickoff back 69 yards setting up Daingerfield on the Anderson-Shiro 6 yard-line.
Junior quarterback Zaylon Jeter put the final touches on the Tigers opening drive finding Coby Wright in the end zone for an eight yard catch and score. The Tigers missed the PAT, but still started the game with a 6-0 lead.
Jeter, played a major roll in Fridays game, completing 6-of-17 passes for 75 yards and one touchdown on the evening. Jeter also put up 78 yards on nine attempts on the ground and one rushing touchdown.
After Daingerfields early first points of the game, the first half went by pretty fast with Anderson-Shiro having success with ball-control.
The Owls at one point took over nine minutes off the clock using just 11 plays. Still, the Owls were unsuccessful at finding the end zone in the first half and the score remained 6-0 at the break.
After both teams defense put up major stands, the Tigers found the end zone again with just 59 seconds left in the third quarter. Jeter broke through the line and jolted down the sideline for a 49 yard haul for the touchdown.
Once again the Tiger’s missed the 2-point conversion, bringing the score to 12-0.
Coby Wright put the final touches on the score late in the fourth quarter, finding a hole and getting into the end zone from six yards out.
Anderson-Shiro running back Zacarrius Haynes was the Owls only real offense on the evening. Haynes ran the ball 25 times for 117 yards. Outside of that, Daingerfield kept the Owls in check most of the evening.
Daingerfield interecepted Anderson-Shiro quarterback Cole Werner twice. Once from Jakobe Alexander and once from Zavien Parker.