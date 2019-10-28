Daingerfield's Jakobie Craver and New Diana's Carson Willeford helped keep their respective teams in the thick of the District 11-3A Division II championship race, and for their efforts they earned top honors for Week 9 of the high school football season.
Craver is the Texas Bank and Trust Offensive Player of the Week, and Willeford earned Peltier Kia Longview Defensive Player of the Week honors.
Craver carried 15 times for 262 yards and four touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass in the Tigers' 56-35 win over Waskom.
The Tiger standout caught a 21-yard TD pass in the second quarter, but Daingerfield trailed 21-14 at halftime before scoring 20 points in the third period to build a 34-21 lead. Craver scored on runs of 67, 55 and 33 yards in the third period, and then iced the win in the fourth quarter with an 81-yard touchdown run.
Craver has now carried 103 times for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns to go along with 11 catches for 148 yards and two scores this season. A year ago, he rushed for 1,098 yards and 21 touchdowns and had three receiving TDs.
Daingerfield, now 6-2 overall and 4-1 in district play, will visit league-leading Paul Pewitt (8-0, 5-0) on Friday.
Willeford has been a tackling machine for New Diana since suiting up for the Eagles as a freshman back in 2017.
On Friday, he recorded 14 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack in a 15-2 win over DeKalb. For the year, he has recorded 91 tackles, five tackles for losses, two sacks and two forced fumbles.
In two-plus seasons, Willeford has recorded 347 tackles (133 in 2018 and 123 in 2017) and 21 tackles for loss.
New Diana, 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the district, will host Elysian Fields (4-4, 2-3) on Friday.