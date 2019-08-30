DAINGERFIELD — Daingerfield started fast but was unable to finish strong as it fell to Gunter High School in its season opener 22-21 on Friday at Mickey Mayne Tiger Stadium.
In a battle of Class 3A playoff teams, Daingerfield scored on its first three possessions – accumulating 188 yards. On its opening possession it only needed five plays to go 75 yards. Ja’Kobie Craver had a 20-yard run to the Gunter 26. Zaylon Jeter capped off the drive with a 26-yard touchdown pass to Tyrese Grant.
On Gunter’s opening possession, Chad Reeves recovered a fumble which set up Daingerfield at Gunter’s 21. Craver scored his first rushing touchdown to increase Daingerfield’s lead to 14-0. Gunter’s Clayton Reed returned the kickoff 56 yards to the Daingerfield 29. The defense tightened up and stopped Gunter on fourth and one at the eight.
Daingerfield had a near mishap as the ball was snapped over Jeter’s head but Craver recovered at the one and ran to the other side of the field for 42 yards and a first down at the 43. He capped off the drive with a 36-yard run.
Gunter drove to Daingerfield’s 19 but ended up missing a field goal. Penalties caused Daingerfield’s drive to stall. Peyton Lowe returned the punt 21 yards to set up Gunter at Daingerfield’s 28.
Bryson Rigsby scored on a one-yard run to put Gunter on the board with 1:03 left in the second. Gunter converted the two-point conversion – cutting Daingerfield’s lead to 21-8.
In the first half, Daingerfield rushed for 145 yards on 16 carries and put up 214 total yards of offense. Gunter shut down its running game in the second half – holding Daingerfield to one yard on 12 carries. Jeter passed for 118 yards in the second half – completing eight of 14 passes.
Daingerfield put together a 60-yard drive in the fourth quarter which began on its own five after forcing Gunter to punt. Jeter completed four passes for 54 yards. On fourth and one at the Gunter 35, he was stuffed.
Rigsby scored his second touchdown with 6:48 left in the third quarter to cut Daingerfield’s lead to 21-14. After Daingerfield turned it over on downs with 5:21 left in the game, Graham led a 10-play 65-yard game-winning drive. Ethan Sloan ran for 38 yards on four carries.
On first down at the Daingerfield 23, Lowe rushed for 19 yards to set up first-and-goal. He would finish the drive with a five-yard run. Graham found Lowe in the back of the end zone for the two-point conversion.
Daingerfield picked up a couple first downs but would turn it over on downs with 33 seconds left. Craver rushed for 76 yards and two touchdowns. Jeter ran for 68 yards on 12 carries.
He threw for 187 yards with 13 completions on 21 attempts. Grant caught nine passes for 137 yards and one touchdown.
Gunter piled up 233 yards rushing with Rigsby leading the team with 75. Lowe followed with 61.
Mitchell Brewer, who played a couple possessions at quarterback ran for 47. Sloan ran for 41 with most of his yards coming on the final possession.
Daingerfield will travel to Tatum next week for a 7 p.m. game on Sept. 7. Gunter will host Pottsboro on Sept. 6.