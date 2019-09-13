DAINGERFIELD – Despite having an enormous amount of penalties, the Daingerfield Tigers still managed to do just enough on their Homecoming night to get by the Lions of New Boston 26-12 to move to a record of (2-1) on the season.
Daingerfield committed 23 penalties, while New Boston racked up 10 of its own.
Both teams had a tough time doing anything through the air but, when Daingerfield hit it, they hit it big. Daingerfield Junior quarterback Zaylon Jeter had three touchdown passes of 35 yards and two for 42 yards. He was 5 of 13 for 174 yards total and no interceptions. His primary target senior wide-receiver Tyrese Grant, caught all three of those touchdown passes with a total of 4 catches and 136 yards receiving.
Daingerfield won the coin toss and deferred giving New Boston the ball to kick things off. The Tigers defense held strong forcing the Lions to a quick 3-and-out. Daingerfield wasted little time, driving down the field on and scoring with a 20-yard dash from quarterback Jeter. The Tigers went for the two-point conversion but failed to convert, leaving the score 6-0.
Both teams had trouble with penalties and failed to move the football much throughout the second half. Just before the half ended, New Boston finally got on the board with 1:59 left in the second quarter with a 20 yard pass from Tyler Strain to Kyle Atkinson. The Lions missed the two-point conversion, leaving the score 6-6.
The Tigers answered with a 42-yard bomb from Jeter to Grant. After a successful two-point conversion, the Tigers went into the half up 14-6.
After both teams failed to do much on the opening drives to start the second half, New Boston saw signs of life after they picked up a muffed punt-return by Daingerfield’s Grant near the end zone, taking it in for the score with 2:48 left in the third quarter. Despite missing the two-point conversion, the Lion’s climbed back in the game with Daingerfield still up 20-12.
Daingerfield added its lead 7:07 to go in the final frame with 35-yard strike from Jeter to Grant. A blocked extra-point would leave the score 26-12 and that’s where it would stay as Daingerfield would close out this one for a successful homecoming win.
Next week, Daingerfield goes on the road to DeKalb, while New Boston plays host to Carlisle