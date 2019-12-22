Travis Chrisman, who led New Diana from a 3-7 record in 2018 to a 6-5 finish in 2019, earned Coach of the Year honors with the release of the District 11-3A Division II All-District Football Team for 2019.
Daingerfield’s Jakobie Craver earned district Most Valuable Player honors. He was joined on the list by Elysian Fields’ Chris Smith (offensive MVP), Paul Pewitt’s Keiuntray Hawkins (defensive MVP), Waskom’s Tesean Hamilton and Daingerfield’s Dee Lewis (Newcomer of the Year) and Paul Pewitt’s Duke Fits (Offensive Lineman of the Year).
Voting was conducted by the league’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Ty Freeman, Ore City; Ryan Wilkerson, Elysian Fields; Running back: La-Jathan Allen, Paul Pewitt; Zane Freeman, New Diana; Tight end/Fullback: Tanor Mines, Paul Pewitt; Ryan Shastid, Ore City; Receiver: Tyrese Grant, Daingerfield; Zavien Parker, Daingerfield; Aaron Nigreville, Ore City; Jackson Illingworth, Elysian Fields; Keke Nelson, New Diana; Line: Rhys Kelley, Paul Pewitt; David Williams, Paul Pewitt; Demarcus Hill, Paul Pewitt; Londell Howard, DeKalb; Kynton Jimmerson, Waskom; Justin Kitchen, Elysian Fields; Tykelan Black, Daingerfield; Kicker: Andy Prazak, New Diana; Punt returner: Zay Thomas, Waskom; Kicker returner: Keke Nelson, New Diana
DEFENSE
Line: Chad Reeves, Daingerfield; Detrich Byrd, Waskom; Rhys Kelley, Paul Pewitt; Payton Yandle, DeKalb; Keylan Easley, New Diana; Outside linebacker: Ishmael Allen, Daingerfield; Will Leslie, New Diana; T’Angelo Neal, QueenCity; Ty Kirkland, Elysian Fields; Inside linebacker: Jose Lopez, Ore City; Carson Willeford, New Diana; Jackson Illingworth, Elysian Fields; Cornerback: Keke Nelson, New Diana; Riley Starrett, DeKalb; Tyrese Grant, Daingerfield; Safety: La-Jathan Allen, Paul Pewitt; Jamar Vaughn, DeKalb; Punter: Zane Freeman, New Diana
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback: Zaylon Jeter, Daingerfield; Running back: Kadrien Johnson, Paul Pewitt; Jamar Vaughn, DeKalb; Tight end/Fullback: Carson Willeford, New Diana; Receivers: T’Angelo Neal, Queen City; Damir Rascoe, Queen City; Darren Manes, New Diana; Paxton Keeling, Waskom; Will Ford, Elysian Fields; Line: Ben Latham, Paul Pewitt; Jett Morris, Paul Pewitt; Dillon Kizer, DeKalb; Bryce Ridenour, Daingerfield; Alex Garcia, Waskom; Whitt Sparks, DeKalb; Isaiah Martinez, New Diana; Kicker: Dalton Vissering, Paul Pewitt
DEFENSE
Line: Kendrell Webster, Paul Pewitt; J.T. Hayes, Daingerfield; Kyle Storey, Elysian Fields; Cash Steck, Ore City; Jonathan Branch, Waskom; Tykelan Black, Daingerfield; Outside linebacker: Deiontray Hill, Paul Pewitt; Juan Garcia, Ore City; Jayson Barron, Daingerfield; Mason Muller, New Diana; Inside linebacker: Tanor Mines, Paul Pewitt; Evan Peel, Daingerfield; Londell Howard, DeKalb; Cornerback: Tyrese Hardeman, Elysian Fields; Lazavion Thomas, Waskom; Safety: Kadrien Johnson, Paul Pewitt; Tony Mason, Elysian Fields; Punter: Dylan Scott, Queen City
HONORABLE MENTION
Waskom: Ariss Wilson, Daniel Munoz, Carter Watson, D.J. Feaster (DB, RB), Markus Gonzalez, Jayvis Jones, Joe Louton, Josh Reeves; Elysian Fields: Landon Swank, Carson Holland, Gauge Parker, Cody Hargett, Trell Devers, Connor Kincade, Grant Dickson; New Diana: Gage Shields, Addision Holt, Jordan Sartori, Isaiah Martinez (DL), Cooper Holland, Malachi Windschitl, Zane Freeman (DB), Cody Stanley, Darren Manes (DB); Ore City: Allen Nigreville (WR, DB), Juan Garcia, Donovyn Black, David Andrews, Aaron Nigreville (punter), Jose Lopez (RB), A.J. Leyva, Harlon Hall, Jon Tatum, Hunter Mathis, Jasper Holt, Coleton Hall; Dekalb: Kole Dolley, Timon Proby, Jonathon Briggs, Christopher McDaniel, A.J. Burgin, Dillon Kizer, Ramaj Vaughn, Ty Olson, PaulLeal, Arie Love; Queen City: Christian Fitzgerald, Dylan Scott, Josh Davis, Drake Moore, Justin Lance (OL, DL)