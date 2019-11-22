There are so many talented football players with ties to the great state of Texas that is difficult to narrow the list to a select few.
But 49-member selection committee did just that as 11 semifinalists, including Daingerfield’s Denzel Mims, have been unveiled for Seventh Annual Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, Cindy Smoak, SPORTyler executive director, announced on Thursday.
This year’s candidates include five quarterbacks, four wide receivers, and two running backs. Four different conferences are represented.
The 2019 semifinalists are:
Charlie Brewer, quarterback, Baylor, Jr. — Austin (Lake Travis HS) Big 12; Shane Buechele, quarterback, SMU, Jr. — Arlington (Lamar HS) American Athletic; J.K. Dobbins, running back, Ohio State, Junior — LaGrange (LaGrange HS) Big Ten; Devin Duvernay, wide receiver, Texas, Sr. — Sachse, (Sachse HS) Big 12; Sam Ehlinger, quarterback, Texas, Jr. — Austin (Westlake HS) Big 12; Jalen Hurts, quarterback, Oklahoma, Sr. — Channelview (Channelview HS) Big 12; Xavier Jones, running back, SMU, Sr. — Spring (Spring HS) American Athletic; CeeDee Lamb, wide receiver, Oklahoma, Jr. — Richmond (Foster HS) Big 12; Denzel Mims, wide receiver, Baylor, Sr. — Daingerfield (Daingerfield HS) Big 12; James Proche, wide receiver, SMU, Sr. — Dallas (DeSoto HS) American Athletic; Kyle Trask, quarterback, Florida, Junior — Manvel, TX (Manvel HS) Southeastern.
Finalists will be selected from this group and announced on Dec. 17, 2019.
The winner will be announced at the award banquet in Tyler on Jan. 15, 2020. All finalists will be invited to the event and the emcee is Ron Franklin, legendary sports commentator, former voice of ESPN College Football and the Houston Oilers.
The award sponsors include: City of Tyler, Azalea Orthopedics, BMW of Tyler, Brookshire’s, Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System, Clements Fluids Management, LLC, Patterson Commercial Property Group, R.W. Fair Foundation, Southside Bank, TDI Air Conditioning/James & Sharon Wynne, Chesley and Ted W. Walters, Austin Bank, Prothro, Wilhelmi & Co., American State Bank, Tyler Junior College and The University of Texas at Tyler.
Fan voting for the semifinalists round began Friday. Visit www.earlcampbellaward.com and vote once daily for you favorite.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year D1 Texas college.