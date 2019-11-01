PALESTINE — Jeremiah Davis rushed for 108 yards and scored twice, leading the Palestine Wildcats to a 21-7 win over Kilgore on Friday night at Wildcat Stadium in District 10-4A Division I action.
Palestine served up a huge dose of Davis, who rushed for 300 yards against Henderson back on Oct. 11. On Friday, he had 18 carries for 72 yards and two touchdowns in the first half to put Kilgore in a 14-0 hole.
His scoring runs came with 2:53 left in the first quarter, and with 6:45 remaining in the second period.
The senior standout finished with 108 yards on 24 carries, and added a 7-yard reception from his quarterback Christian Hutchinson.
Going into the final week of the regular season, Kilgore is 5-4 and 2-2, while Palestine is 4-5 and also 2-2 against the district.
Palestine outgained Kilgore in total yardage, 256 to 176.
The Wildcats rushed for 163 yards and Hutchinson was 4-of-8 for 93 passing
yards with a 25-yard scoring completion to Marquiz Thompson in the third quarter.
Tray Epps led the Kilgore ground attack with just 43 yards on six carries. Dalton McElyea followed with 37 yards on nine carries. McElyea was 8-of-18 passing for 90 yards with one interception by Tayon Huntley.
The Bulldogs’ Cade Pippen led the Kilgore receiving corps with 4 receptions for 37 yards. Donovan Atkins followed with 2 catches for 44 yards and DaVondrick Crowe had two grabs for 10 yards.
The Wildcats held a decided edge in time of possession: 17:23-6:37 at intermission.
Kilgore came out and took the second half kickoff and moved 76 yards on 11 plays to score its only touchdown of the evening on a 2-yard Kennieth Lacy run with 6:59 left in the third period.
The Wildcats responded on their very next possession, marching 64 yards in seven plays to once again lead by 14, 21-7, with 3:00 remaining in the third quarter.
With a 7-0 lead at the end of the first period, Palestine had 63 yards rushing compared to the Bulldogs minus 6. The halftime figures were 144-to-40 in the Wildcats’ favor.
With the regular season winding down, Palestine visits Chapel Hill and Kilgore entertains No. 2-ranked Carthage next Friday night to close the regular season.